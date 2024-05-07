Atalanta vs Marseille prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, a match between Atalanta and Marseille is scheduled. The encounter will take place in Bergamo on Thursday, May 9th. The game is set to start at 21:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Atalanta

Atalanta are very close to securing their second appearance in the final of an international tournament in their history, following the Mitropa Cup final in 1985. Gasperini's team narrowly defeated Portuguese side Sporting, and then sensationally eliminated Liverpool from the competition. It's worth noting that the team is also performing well at home. In the battle for fifth place with Roma, Atalanta has a good chance of securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the next season.

Marseille

The French team is desperately lacking stability in their results. While they managed to defeat Shakhtar and Villarreal in the Europa League, and then barely passed Benfica, their performance at home is much worse. Frequent changes in coaches prevent Marseille from competing for high positions, but their chances of qualifying for European competitions still remain. However, it should be acknowledged that not everything depends on Jean-Louis Gasset's proteges.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta has conceded in only one home game out of the last six.

Marseille hasn't lost in five consecutive matches.

The first leg at the Velodrome ended in a 1-1 draw.

Atalanta vs Marseille Prediction

Atalanta is considered the favorite, but the French team should not be discounted. I believe we can expect an interesting match, and I suggest betting on both teams to score.