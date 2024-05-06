Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game Fiorentina wont lose Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League semi-final, a match between Club Brugge and Fiorentina is scheduled to take place. The encounter will be held in Belgium on Wednesday, May 8th. The game is set to kick off at 18:45 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Club Brugge

The Belgian team has already exceeded expectations in the current UEFA Conference League campaign by reaching the semi-finals. To some extent, Club Brugge should thank the draw, as their opponents were quite manageable. In the round of 16, the team dealt with Molde, and in the quarter-finals, they defeated Greek side PAOK. It's worth noting that in the national championship, Club Brugge has shown fantastic results in recent matches, surpassing Antwerp, Anderlecht, and Union.

Fiorentina

Under Vincenzo Italiano's guidance, the team is steadily progressing towards another European cup final. However, Fiorentina's path, despite the level of opponents, has not been easy. Initially, the Italians struggled to defeat Maccabi Haifa, and then only managed to overcome Czech side Viktoria Plzen in extra time. The first leg against Club Brugge was also quite dramatic, with Fiorentina snatching victory thanks to Nzola's precise strike in the final minutes.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge has won their last six home matches.

Fiorentina's away record is not impressive, as they have only achieved two victories in their last twelve matches.

The first leg in Florence ended with Fiorentina's victory with a score of 3-2.

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina Prediction

Bookmakers struggle to name a favorite for this match, but are confident in Fiorentina's chances to reach the final. I believe it's reasonable to agree with them and bet that the guests will not lose.