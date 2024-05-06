Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.54 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 9th round match of the Egyptian Premier League, a match between Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad is scheduled to take place. The encounter will be held in Cairo on Tuesday, May 7th. The game is set to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been prepared by Dailysports experts.

Al-Ahly

The most decorated football club not only in Egypt and Africa but also in the world. This season, the team has already won the national Cup and reached the final of the CAF Champions League. It's worth noting that Al-Ahly still has to defend the title of the winner of this very Champions League, as well as the Egyptian champion title. Due to a busy schedule and a large number of international matches, the club has only played 13 games in the national championship and currently occupies the tenth place. Once the team catches up with its competitors in the number of matches played, it can potentially lead the Premier League table.

Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad is also among the historically strongest teams in the country but has not pleased its fans with significant achievements lately. Last season, the team finished in the middle of the local Premier League table, taking only eighth place. Currently, things are slightly better, as evidenced by the fifth intermediate place, but the Alexandria-based team still lacks stability.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Al-Ahly has not lost at home for over a year.

Al-Ittihad has won only one of their last five matches.

Al-Ahly's players have won the last seven head-to-head matches.

Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad Prediction

I believe that the guests have little chance of a positive result in this match. This is indicated by Al-Ittihad's recent form and the results of their head-to-head encounters. I bet on the home team's victory with a -1 handicap.