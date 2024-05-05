New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 212 Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the first game of the second round of the NBA playoffs, the New York Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers. The match will take place in New York City on the night of Tuesday, May 7. The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by experts at Dailysports.

New York Knicks

Before the start of this season, few expected such a significant breakthrough from the Knicks, but the team continues to surprise. After finishing second in the Eastern Conference standings in the regular season, the Knicks faced a serious opponent in the form of Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs. Despite the injury to the team's leader, Julius Randle, fans still hoped for a successful outcome, and the team justified these hopes. Without Embiid and Maxi, Philadelphia lost 4:2, and the Knicks advanced to the quarterfinals.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are having a great season and are the highest-scoring team in the league. After reaching the final of the NBA Midseason Tournament, Indiana barely held onto the sixth position in the regular season standings. However, already in the first round of the playoffs, the Pacers showed that they can achieve great victories. The formidable Milwaukee Bucks were left behind. Even without Giannis, this team is still considered one of the strongest in the league.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Knicks have not lost in regulation time at their home court in the last six matches.

The Pacers have been unable to win two away games in a row since the end of March.

In the regular season, the teams met three times, with Indiana leading 2:1.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

The Knicks are considered favorites, but the Pacers are a level above Philadelphia, whom New York dealt with in the previous round. I will bet on the total score being over 212 points.