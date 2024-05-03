RU RU
Main Predictions New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction Photo: metaratings.tj/ Author unknown
New York Rangers New York Rangers
NHL 05 may 2024, 15:00 New York Rangers - Carolina Hurricanes
New York, Madison Square Garden
Carolina Hurricanes Carolina Hurricanes
Prediction on game Total under 6
Odds: 1.52
The first match of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will feature a match between the Rangers and Carolina. The meeting will take place in New York on Sunday, May 5. The game is scheduled to start at 22:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match was compiled by Dailysports experts.

New York Rangers

After a great regular season, the Rangers are considered one of the top contenders for the Stanley Cup. Such assumptions look very natural, and in the first round series of the playoffs against the Washington Capitals, the team only confirmed its status. New York did not give the capital team a single chance, winning all four matches, becoming the only team that did not lose a single match. Zibanejad and Trocheck took the leading roles, but Panarin turned out to be not so productive - only 2 points in the goal + pass system.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are playing the current season at a very high level and have already achieved quite acceptable results. In the first round of the playoffs, the team played against another New York team, the Islanders, and achieved an easy victory with a score of 4:1. It will be much more difficult with the Rangers, but unlike Washington, Carolina is definitely capable of forcing a fight. Seth Jarvis unexpectedly became the leader of the Hurricanes, and newcomers Guentzel and Kuznetsov were right at home.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Rangers' winning streak reached five games in a row.
  • Carolina has lost two of its last three games on the road.
  • In the regular season, two of the three head-to-head matches of these teams were played by hockey players from New York.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction

The teams look like equal opponents, which makes their duel even more unpredictable. I think we will have a lot of struggle, but I will bet on a total of less than 6 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 6
Odds: 1.52
