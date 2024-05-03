Roma vs Juventus prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Prediction on game Roma Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.81 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Roma and Juventus. The game will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday, May 5th, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Roma

Overall, it's been a turbulent season for Roma, coming to an end. The team is desperately trying to secure a spot in the top 5 and earn qualification for the Champions League next season. In addition, Roma continues to compete in the Europa League, but their chances of success look slim after losing 0-2 at home to Bayer in the first leg of the semi-finals.

Juventus

Juventus is unlikely to consider this season a success. There have been rumors circulating in the local media about the possible departure of Massimiliano Allegri, but the coach himself is not intending to leave and wants to see out his contract. The only opportunity to salvage the season would be winning the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta. However, the main goal for the Turin team remains securing third place or a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the match against Bayer, Roma failed to score for the first time in a month.

Juventus has been unable to win for four consecutive matches.

Roma has consistently scored against Juventus at home since 2019.

Roma vs Juventus Prediction

Bookmakers haven't determined a clear favorite, as evidenced by the similar odds for each team's victory. I believe Roma will not lose, and there will be fewer than 3.5 goals scored in the match.