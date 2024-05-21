Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.81 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 22, the final of the Europa League will be held, in which Atalanta - Bayer will meet. Prediction for the match of the mentioned rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Atalanta

The season is going well for the club from Bergamo, which is fifth in Serie A, having guaranteed itself a place in the Champions League next year. The team can improve their position, as they are only two points behind the top three with a game in hand. Atalanta have already missed one opportunity to win a trophy this season, when they lost in the Italian Cup final to Juventus with a score of 0:1. In the last round of the championship managed to beat away Lecce - 2:0.

Reaching the Europa League final is a great success for the club, now the trophy is just one step away, but we need to beat the opponent, who does not lose at all. It will be interesting to see what Gasperini will come up with this time.

Bayer

“Pharmacists” give out a fantastic season, they have already won the Bundesliga very confidently, doing it for the first time in history. But what is most impressive is the fact that the team has not lost anywhere yet. There are only two games left in the season, in both cases there will be a trophy at stake, first the Europa League, and three days later the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern.

In the last round of the wards of Xabi Alonso beat Augsburg on their field - 2:1, the match had no tournament significance, but allowed to finish the Bundesliga season without a single defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Rivalries crossed two years ago in the Europa League playoffs, only it was the stage 1/8 finals, then Atalanta was able to go further, winning both meetings - 3:2 at home and 1:0 away.

Atalanta have won 4 of the last 5 meetings in all tournaments.

In the last six matches Bayer scored at least two goals.

Atalanta vs Bayer Prediction

The final of such interesting teams is definitely worth watching, based on the numbers and style of play, Bayer looks more preferable, so it is considered the favorite of this pair. At stake is a prestigious trophy, there will surely be nervousness, we consider a promising bet on the exchange of goals.