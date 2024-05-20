Clara Burel vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 19,5 Odds: 1.75 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

Tennis season is in full swing, there are many tournaments going on at the same time, including Strasbourg, where Clara Burel - Elina Svitolina will meet in the second round on May 21. Prediction for the match of the mentioned athletes prepared by Dailysports experts.

Clara Burel

The young Frenchwoman can be considered a typical middle-ranked player in world tennis, who did not stand out with high-profile results. In the world ranking Burel occupies the 43rd line, she is 23 years old.

The athlete started the tournament in Strasbourg with a victory over the experienced and famous Czech Karolina Pliskova - 7:5, 0:6, 6:1. If you take the whole year 2024, Burel has never won more than two meetings in a row, that's why she hasn't gone far in tournaments. Now she will have to play against a strong opponent she hasn't beaten before.

Elina Svitolina

The Ukrainian athlete is still trying to show high-level tennis, although there are problems with stability. Svitolina started the year with the final in Auckland, where she lost to Gauff in a struggle, after that there were no significant results.

The tennis player is determined, because she is the current winner of the tournament, so she will try to defend her title. This year Svitolina will be 30 years old, in the world ranking she is a solid 17th. There were no problems in the first round, where the Ukrainian defeated Frenchwoman Diane Parry - 6:3, 6:4.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals played each other twice, including last year here in Strasbourg, in both meetings the Ukrainian athlete was stronger.

This year Burel has 13 wins in 25 matches.

Svitolina has played 24 meetings, in which she won 15 victories.

Clara Burel vs Elina Svitolina Prediction

In this confrontation bookmakers justifiably give the advantage to the Ukrainian athlete, although Burel is definitely capable of providing worthy resistance. Svitolina really looks more preferable, however, we expect a long match, so we bet on a total of more than 19.5 goals.