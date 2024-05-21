RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions ADO Den Haag vs Excelsior prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

ADO Den Haag vs Excelsior prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
ADO Den Haag vs Excelsior prediction Photo: https://adodenhaag.nl/ Author unknown
ADO Den Haag ADO Den Haag
Eredivisie Promotion/Relegation Netherlands Today, 12:45 ADO Den Haag - Excelsior
Finished
1 : 2
Netherlands, The Hague, Bingoal Stadion
Excelsior Excelsior
Henk Veerman
71’
16’
Couhaib Driouech
23’
Lance Duijvestijn
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Wednesday, the choice of soccer events will not be rich, for this reason we paid attention to the confrontation ADO Den Haag - Excelsior, the rivals will fight in the playoffs for the right to play in the elite of Dutch soccer. Dailysports experts have prepared their forecast on the confrontation of the mentioned clubs.

ADO Den Haag

The current season Den Haag spent in the second strongest division, where they managed to take fifth place, such a result allowed to get through to the playoffs, in which the winner will get into the elite. The club started the fight from the quarterfinal stage, defeating De Grafshap in a spectacular 3:2 away and 2:2 on their field.

The team likes to play with an emphasis on attack, not in vain forward Genk Werman became the top scorer of the championship, scoring 23 goals. It is important in such confrontations to find a balance between attack and defense, because they also concede a lot, even in the playoffs have already conceded four goals.

Excelsior

For Excelsior the season was not the best, the team played in the elite division of the Eredivisie, where they took the 16th line, the most frustrating thing is that from the passable 15th place they fell behind only on goal difference. In the last round the club played away against unmotivated grand Feyenoord, the first half went without goals, and in the second Excelsior missed four unanswered goals - 0:4.

To save themselves from total failure, the club must win the playoffs, this will allow them to keep their place in the elite of Dutch soccer.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • Two years ago, the teams also crossed in the playoffs, only then it was the final, the first meeting ended 1:1, and in the second Den Haag led 3:0 at home, but the opponent managed to equalize, and after overtime the score was 4:4, eventually Excelsior won in a penalty shootout.
  • Den Haag does not win on their field in six meetings in a row.
  • Excelsior plays disastrously away, the team can not win away in regular time 17 matches in a row.

ADO Den Haag vs Excelsior Prediction

Bookmakers have not identified a favorite in this confrontation, with which we agree, because the opponents will meet at about the same level. We expect soccer on the counter courses, where much will depend on the realization of moments. A bet on the exchange of goals looks quite workable.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Atalanta Odds: 1.81 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.83 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now MelBet
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Recommended BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024