ADO Den Haag vs Excelsior prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

On Wednesday, the choice of soccer events will not be rich, for this reason we paid attention to the confrontation ADO Den Haag - Excelsior, the rivals will fight in the playoffs for the right to play in the elite of Dutch soccer. Dailysports experts have prepared their forecast on the confrontation of the mentioned clubs.

ADO Den Haag

The current season Den Haag spent in the second strongest division, where they managed to take fifth place, such a result allowed to get through to the playoffs, in which the winner will get into the elite. The club started the fight from the quarterfinal stage, defeating De Grafshap in a spectacular 3:2 away and 2:2 on their field.

The team likes to play with an emphasis on attack, not in vain forward Genk Werman became the top scorer of the championship, scoring 23 goals. It is important in such confrontations to find a balance between attack and defense, because they also concede a lot, even in the playoffs have already conceded four goals.

Excelsior

For Excelsior the season was not the best, the team played in the elite division of the Eredivisie, where they took the 16th line, the most frustrating thing is that from the passable 15th place they fell behind only on goal difference. In the last round the club played away against unmotivated grand Feyenoord, the first half went without goals, and in the second Excelsior missed four unanswered goals - 0:4.

To save themselves from total failure, the club must win the playoffs, this will allow them to keep their place in the elite of Dutch soccer.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

Two years ago, the teams also crossed in the playoffs, only then it was the final, the first meeting ended 1:1, and in the second Den Haag led 3:0 at home, but the opponent managed to equalize, and after overtime the score was 4:4, eventually Excelsior won in a penalty shootout.

Den Haag does not win on their field in six meetings in a row.

Excelsior plays disastrously away, the team can not win away in regular time 17 matches in a row.

ADO Den Haag vs Excelsior Prediction

Bookmakers have not identified a favorite in this confrontation, with which we agree, because the opponents will meet at about the same level. We expect soccer on the counter courses, where much will depend on the realization of moments. A bet on the exchange of goals looks quite workable.