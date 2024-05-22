Negotiations did not take place. Chelsea is not interested in two German specialists

The football club Chelsea continues its search for a new head coach instead of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there have been no negotiations between Chelsea and either Thomas Tuchel or Hansi Flick. Furthermore, these options are not even being considered within the club. Both German specialists remain open to a new chapter in the Premier League, as mentioned several weeks ago, but it will not be with Chelsea.

The leadership of the London-based team continues the quest for a new head coach.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent. The management and Pochettino held a meeting and concluded that it would be best to terminate the current contract. The London team will now look for a young specialist to fill the head coach position.

The Blues' players opposed this decision and wanted to continue working with the Argentine specialist. The dismissal came as a real surprise to the players.