Chelsea players are dissatisfied with the dismissal of the head coach

Chelsea players were surprised and did not want the club's management to dismiss Pochettino.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Blues' players opposed this decision and wanted to continue working with the Argentine specialist. The dismissal came as a real surprise to the players.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent. The management and Pochettino held a meeting and concluded that it would be best to terminate the current contract. The London team will now look for a young specialist to fill the head coach position.

Chelsea hosted Bournemouth in their final match of the season at home. A 2-1 victory secured the London team sixth place, along with a spot in European competitions for the next season.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has already left Bayern Munich, and his future is highly uncertain. The German specialist is ready to return to the Premier League and is open to working at either Manchester United or Chelsea.