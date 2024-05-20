RU RU
Main News Football news Tuchel has only two Premier League options for employment this coming summer

Football news 20 may 2024, 12:39
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Thomas Tuchel has now definitely left Bayern Munich, but a huge question mark is being placed on the future of the German specialist.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg, an option is allowed for the coach to take some time off, but that will happen if Tuchel fails to secure employment in the Premier League this coming summer:

"Either he will take a break in the summer or he will move to a Premier League club. It's obvious for him and there are two possible destinations in England - Manchester United and Chelsea.

He has had some good contact with United in the last couple of weeks and from what I understand, that is a target he would like to achieve. He thinks very highly of the club, their project, their history, their fans and the quality of the squad.

He feels that his mission at Chelsea is not completely finished. So these are two hot targets for Tuchel in the future.

At this stage it depends on the situation with Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino, so I can't say which one is the leader, but United is a project that Tuchel is keen to lead."

