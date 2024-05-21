Viktoria Plzeň vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, May 22, we will find out the winner of the Czech Cup for the 2023/24 season. In the decisive match, which will take place in Plzeň, the local Viktoria will face Sparta Prague. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction and bets for this match have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Viktoria Plzeň

With one round remaining in the Czech First League, Viktoria Plzeň has already secured third place. The six-time champions of the Czech Republic have amassed 69 points and cannot move higher or lower in the standings.

In their last two matches, Viktoria has only managed to secure 1 point – a 1-1 draw against Baník Ostrava and a heavy 0-3 defeat to Slavia Prague. However, prior to these, they had a streak of four consecutive wins.

In the Czech Cup semifinals, Slavia defeated Zlín (3-0), and in the previous rounds, they overcame Jablonec (3-0) and Sigma Olomouc (3-1).

Sparta Prague

Sparta is the 2023/24 Czech champion. One of the most titled clubs in the Czech Republic, they have won this title for the second consecutive year. Thus, in the final round, Sparta will play without any tournament motivation.

In the previous round, Sparta thrashed Mladá Boleslav away. Overall, the "Reds" come into this match with an impressive streak of 10 matches without a loss, winning 8 of them.

In the Czech Cup semifinals, Sparta eliminated the surprise representative from the second division, Opava (2-0), and before that, they beat Slavia Prague in extra time (3-2) and overcame Bohemians 1905 (2-1).

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Sparta has won the Czech Cup 6 times, with the last title in 2020.

Viktoria Plzeň has won this trophy only once, in the 2009/10 season.

This season, Viktoria Plzeň defeated Sparta in the First League with a score of 4-0.

Another game between these teams will take place in the last round of the season.

Viktoria Plzeň vs Sparta Prague prediction

Both teams have strong attacking lines and have been scoring a lot in recent matches. My bet is that both teams will score.