RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Viktoria Plzeň vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Viktoria Plzeň vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Viktoria Plzen vs Sparta Prague prediction sport.plzen.cz
Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen
Czech Cup Today, 12:00 Viktoria Plzen - Sparta Prague
Finished
1 : 2
Czech Republic,
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague
Tomas Chory
87’
79’ (OG)
Sampson Dweh
90’
Veljko Birmancevic
Review Match details H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Wednesday, May 22, we will find out the winner of the Czech Cup for the 2023/24 season. In the decisive match, which will take place in Plzeň, the local Viktoria will face Sparta Prague. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction and bets for this match have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Viktoria Plzeň

With one round remaining in the Czech First League, Viktoria Plzeň has already secured third place. The six-time champions of the Czech Republic have amassed 69 points and cannot move higher or lower in the standings.

In their last two matches, Viktoria has only managed to secure 1 point – a 1-1 draw against Baník Ostrava and a heavy 0-3 defeat to Slavia Prague. However, prior to these, they had a streak of four consecutive wins.

In the Czech Cup semifinals, Slavia defeated Zlín (3-0), and in the previous rounds, they overcame Jablonec (3-0) and Sigma Olomouc (3-1).

Sparta Prague

Sparta is the 2023/24 Czech champion. One of the most titled clubs in the Czech Republic, they have won this title for the second consecutive year. Thus, in the final round, Sparta will play without any tournament motivation.

In the previous round, Sparta thrashed Mladá Boleslav away. Overall, the "Reds" come into this match with an impressive streak of 10 matches without a loss, winning 8 of them.

In the Czech Cup semifinals, Sparta eliminated the surprise representative from the second division, Opava (2-0), and before that, they beat Slavia Prague in extra time (3-2) and overcame Bohemians 1905 (2-1).

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Sparta has won the Czech Cup 6 times, with the last title in 2020.
  • Viktoria Plzeň has won this trophy only once, in the 2009/10 season.
  • This season, Viktoria Plzeň defeated Sparta in the First League with a score of 4-0.
  • Another game between these teams will take place in the last round of the season.

Viktoria Plzeň vs Sparta Prague prediction

Both teams have strong attacking lines and have been scoring a lot in recent matches. My bet is that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.66

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Recommended MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Bet now BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction АТР Lyon 23 may 2024, 06:00 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Pavel Kotov Odds: 1.6 Alexander Bublik Recommended MelBet
Canada vs Slovakia prediction World Championship 23 may 2024, 09:20 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Canada Odds: 1.81 Slovakia Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 USA vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Sweden vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024