Main Predictions Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers prediction Photo: metaratings.tj/ Author unknown
Boston Celtics Boston Celtics
NBA Yesterday, 19:00 Boston Celtics - Indiana Pacers
Boston , T.D. Garden
Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers
Prediction on game W1(-7)
Odds: 1.6
Betwinner Bonus Code
Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

In the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals, a matchup between Boston and Indiana will take place. The game is scheduled for the night of Wednesday, May 22, starting at 02:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are having an excellent season and look outstanding on the court. After an impressive performance in the regular season, the team continued its winning streak in the playoffs.

Boston previously defeated the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, losing just one game to each team. The Celtics come into this duel with Indiana fresh, having had three more days of rest than their opponent.

Indiana Pacers

After a not-so-strong regular season, the Pacers are showing good play in the playoffs and delighting their fans with great results.

What makes this team unique is the fact that Indiana had not won a playoff series for 30 years before this season. Now, the Pacers have already passed two opponents, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks and winning a tough seven-game series against the New York Knicks.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Boston has only lost two games in the playoffs. Interestingly, both losses were at home.
  • The Pacers have won only two away games in these playoffs but remain the highest-scoring team in the league.
  • During the regular season, the opponents played five games against each other: the score is 3-2 in favor of the Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

Boston is considered the clear favorite in this matchup and has a great chance to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in many years. The team will be much fresher than their opponent, so it makes sense to bet on the Celtics to win with a -7 points handicaps.

