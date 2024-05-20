Lukas Neumayer vs Diego Schwartzman prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-2.5) Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the first round of the Roland Garros qualifying draw, a match between Lukas Neumayer and Diego Schwartzman will take place. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, with the game set to start at 12:00 PM Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Lukas Neumayer

Due to his young age, Neumayer is just beginning to establish himself in the world of tennis. The 21-year-old Austrian reached a career-high ranking of 206 in April of this year.

Lukas has been competing in smaller-scale clay tournaments for almost two months now but hasn't achieved significant victories. His record this season stands at 12 wins and 14 losses. Notably, he has a victory over his renowned compatriot Dominic Thiem.

Diego Schwartzman

The peak of the Argentine tennis player's career is clearly behind him. Four years ago, Diego was among the top ten players in the world, but now, at 31, he is in the middle of the second hundred.

Throughout his career, the Argentine has won four ATP tournaments, notably three of which were on clay. He has also reached the semifinals of Roland Garros.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

In his last five tournaments, Neumayer has not advanced beyond the Round of 16.

Schwartzman has not won three matches in a row since October of last year.

The two players have never faced each other before.

Lukas Neumayer vs Diego Schwartzman Prediction

In this match, youth will face off against experience. I believe Schwartzman is stronger than his upcoming opponent, and I will bet on his victory with a handicap of -2.5 games.