Bayern Munich has held initial talks with Burnley manager

Bayern Munich is considering numerous options for the position of head coach. In recent days, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been linked with the job at the German powerhouse.

According to Sky Germany, the club's management and Kompany have already held initial talks. Bayern sees great potential in Kompany, who is also fluent in German.

It's worth noting that Bayern decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel in February. This season, under Tuchel, Bayern finished only third in the Bundesliga and reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Previously, Bayern approached Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick, but all declined the offer. The club also attempted to negotiate an extension with Tuchel, but those talks failed as well.

Kompany has been managing Burnley since the summer of 2022. Under his leadership, Burnley won the Championship convincingly but was relegated from the Premier League, finishing 19th. Before Burnley, Kompany managed his hometown club, Anderlecht.