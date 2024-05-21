Manchester United star reacts to not being called up to the England squad for the Euro 2024

The Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has reacted to not being called up to the England squad for the 2024 European Championships.

“I wish Gareth Southgate and the boys success at the upcoming tournament,” Rashford wrote on his social media.

Gareth Southgate has included 33 players in the Three Lions' provisional squad. The application did not include such players as: Marcus Rashford, Ben Chilwell, Rhys James, Jordan Henderson, Calvin Phillips, Nick Pope, Raheem Sterling, Jaydon Sancho, Levi Colville.

The England team at the forum will start in the same group with Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia.

It is worth recalling that for the title of the best soccer team in Europe will fight for 24 teams, which are divided into six groups. The reigning European champion is the national team of Italy. The tournament will be held from June 14 to July 14.