Without Rashford and Sancho. England national team announces preliminary bid for Euro

The coaching staff of the England national team has announced the preliminary squad for the 2024 UEFA Euro.

The squad includes 33 players. However, notable absentees from the list are: Marcus Rashford, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Nick Pope, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, and Levi Colwill.

Extended squad for the UEFA Euro

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarred Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), James Maddison (Tottenham), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Let us recall that 24 teams, divided into six groups, will compete for the title of the best football team in Europe. The current European champion is Italy. The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14.