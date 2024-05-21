Without Rashford and Sancho. England national team announces preliminary bid for Euro
Football news Yesterday, 10:08Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/EKscouting
The coaching staff of the England national team has announced the preliminary squad for the 2024 UEFA Euro.
The squad includes 33 players. However, notable absentees from the list are: Marcus Rashford, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Nick Pope, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, and Levi Colwill.
Extended squad for the UEFA Euro
- Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley).
- Defenders: Jarred Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
- Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), James Maddison (Tottenham), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).
- Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
Let us recall that 24 teams, divided into six groups, will compete for the title of the best football team in Europe. The current European champion is Italy. The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024