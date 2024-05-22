RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news For the fifth time in seven years. The Premier League has named the best coach of the season

For the fifth time in seven years. The Premier League has named the best coach of the season

Football news Today, 01:40
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
For the fifth time in seven years. The Premier League has named the best coach of the season Photo: https://x.com/City_Xtra

The Premier League has announced the Best Manager of the 2023-24 season.

According to fans and experts, the best manager of the past season is Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. Under his leadership, the Citizens achieved 28 victories, suffered 3 defeats, and drew 7 times this season. As a result, Manchester City emerged as the Premier League champions.

This is Guardiola's fifth such award in the last seven years, having previously won it in the 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, and 2022/23 seasons. In the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons, the award went to Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool.

This number of awards is the second-highest in history, surpassed only by Alex Ferguson's 11. José Mourinho and Arsène Wenger are tied for third place with three awards each.

Additionally, the English Premier League announced that Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been named the Best Young Player of the 2023-24 season, and Manchester City winger Phil Foden has been named the Best Player of the season.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024