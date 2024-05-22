For the fifth time in seven years. The Premier League has named the best coach of the season

The Premier League has announced the Best Manager of the 2023-24 season.

According to fans and experts, the best manager of the past season is Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. Under his leadership, the Citizens achieved 28 victories, suffered 3 defeats, and drew 7 times this season. As a result, Manchester City emerged as the Premier League champions.

This is Guardiola's fifth such award in the last seven years, having previously won it in the 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, and 2022/23 seasons. In the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons, the award went to Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool.

This number of awards is the second-highest in history, surpassed only by Alex Ferguson's 11. José Mourinho and Arsène Wenger are tied for third place with three awards each.

Additionally, the English Premier League announced that Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been named the Best Young Player of the 2023-24 season, and Manchester City winger Phil Foden has been named the Best Player of the season.