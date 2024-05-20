Shanghai Port vs Chengdu Rongcheng prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.48 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, May 22, in the 13th round match of the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Port will face Chengdu Rongcheng. The match kicks off at 14:00 Central European Time. The match forecast and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Shanghai Port

Shanghai has commenced the current Chinese Super League season splendidly. The "Red Eagles" have played 11 matches, amassing 27 points, securing the second position. Shanghai Shenhua leads them by merely three points, yet Shanghai Port has one game in hand.

Approaching this match, Kevin Muscat's team boasts a streak of four consecutive victories. In the previous round, Shanghai Port triumphed in a remarkable match against Qingdao West Coast with a scoreline of 5-3, followed by another remarkable victory over Chongqing Liangjiang 5-2. In this Chinese Super League season, Shanghai Port has yet to suffer defeat – tallying 8 wins and 3 draws.

Chengdu Rongcheng

After 12 rounds, Chengdu Rongcheng sits in the same position it finished the previous season – third. Chengdu trails Shanghai Port by two points, having played one match more. Beijing Guoan, in fourth place, lags behind Chengdu by just one point.

In the previous round, Chengdu routed one of the season's underdogs, Meizhou Hakka, 4-1 away, followed by a 4-2 victory over Henan. In the last five matches, Chengdu has accumulated 7 points.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

This game marks the seventh encounter in history between these teams.

In the previous season, Chengdu Rongcheng defeated Shanghai Port twice – 1-0 and 2-1.

In their last four Chinese Super League matches, Shanghai Port has scored at least 5 goals.

Shanghai Port vs Chengdu Rongcheng prediction

Considering the recent performance of both teams, my bet is on both teams scoring.