Rijeka vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

On Wednesday, May 22, we will find out which team will win the Croatian Cup for the 2023/24 season. Rijeka will host Dinamo Zagreb in the return leg of the final. The match starts at 18:00 Central European Time. The first leg in Zagreb ended 0-0. The prediction and bets for this match have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Rijeka

With one round left in the Croatian National League season, Rijeka has already secured second place. Thus, the "Whites" can confidently prepare for the Europa League qualifiers next season.

Rijeka enters the Croatian Cup final in very poor form. They have suffered 4 consecutive losses in their last 4 league matches, which played a decisive role in their championship campaign.

In the Croatian Cup semifinals, Rijeka narrowly defeated Lokomotiva Zagreb 1-0, and before that, they won against Rudeš with the same score.

Dinamo Zagreb

No surprises here. Dinamo Zagreb has once again won the Croatian championship for the 25th time in history and the seventh consecutive time. With one round remaining, Dinamo leads Rijeka by 10 points.

In the Croatian National League, the "Blues" have put together an incredible series of 11 consecutive victories. Their last defeat was in January against Lokomotiva Zagreb (0-1).

In the Croatian Cup, Dinamo reached the final by defeating Hajduk 1-0 in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, they secured a confident victory over HNK Gorica 4-0.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Dinamo Zagreb has not won the Croatian Cup since 2021. They have won this trophy 17 times in total.

Rijeka has 5 Croatian Cup victories, with their last win in 2020.

The last time Rijeka defeated Dinamo Zagreb was in 2021.

Rijeka vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

Despite the draw in the home leg, Dinamo remains the favorite for the final. My bet is on the visitors to win.