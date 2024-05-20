Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, May 22, the winner of the first European cup final of the 2023/24 season will be decided. In the Europa League final, which will take place in Dublin, Ireland, Bayer Leverkusen will face Atalanta.

Atalanta

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team had a shaky start to the season but hit incredible form in the second half, securing a spot in next season’s Champions League. Last Saturday, Atalanta defeated Lecce 2:0 away, ensuring they won't finish lower than fifth in Serie A, a position that grants Champions League qualification this season.

However, Atalanta faced disappointment in their first final this season, losing 0:1 to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, with Dusan Vlahovic scoring in the 4th minute and Atalanta unable to break through Juventus' defense.

In the Europa League, Atalanta caused a huge upset in the quarter-finals by eliminating Liverpool, winning 3:0 away and losing 0:1 at home. In the semi-finals, they were favorites against Marseille, drawing 1:1 in France and winning 3:0 at home in Bergamo.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen can undoubtedly be called one of the best teams this season globally. For the first time in history, "the Pharmacists" won the Bundesliga and became the first team to go through the entire Bundesliga season unbeaten. In the final league match, Bayer defeated Augsburg 2:1.

Leverkusen also set a record for the longest unbeaten run in European football history across all competitions - 51 matches. An incredible achievement under Xabi Alonso. To complete an undefeated season, Bayer needs to avoid losses in their remaining two finals. After the match against Atalanta, they will face Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on May 25.

In the Europa League semi-finals, Bayer defeated Roma 2:0 away and managed a 2:2 draw at home, despite trailing 0:2. Earlier, they eliminated West Ham and Qarabag.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

This will be the third match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen. Previously, they met in the Round of 16 of the 2021/22 Europa League, where Atalanta won both matches (3:2 and 1:0).

This will be Atalanta's first European cup final in the club's history.

Bayer Leverkusen has won a European cup once before, the UEFA Cup in the 1987/88 season.

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

We are likely to witness an exciting final between two teams known for their attacking prowess. My prediction is that both teams will score.