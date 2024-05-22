No other candidates are being considered. Juventus close to signing a deal with a new head coach

Juventus continues to work on signing the team's new head coach following the dismissal of Max Allegri.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri are confident that they will soon secure a contract with Bologna's coach, Thiago Motta. Additionally, Juventus is not negotiating with any other candidates, focusing solely on Thiago. The contract is already prepared.

Bologna head coach Thiago Motta has commented on the rumors regarding a possible move to Juventus. Earlier reports indicated that Juventus and the coach had agreed on a three-year collaboration until June 2027. The Italian coach is expected to inform the club of his decision soon.

It should be noted that the Turin club announced last week that they were immediately terminating the contract with their coach, Max Allegri, explaining their decision in a statement after the victory in the Coppa Italia.

This dismissal is related to certain behavior during and after the Coppa Italia final, which the club considers incompatible with Juventus's values.