Juventus agree contract with Bologna head coach

Juventus has finalized a contract agreement with Bologna's head coach, Thiago Motta, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, the parties have agreed to a three-year collaboration lasting until June 2027. The Italian coach is set to inform the club of his decision imminently.

Thiago Motta has excelled in his role as Bologna's coach, guiding the modest club to Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

Motta will succeed Massimiliano Allegri in the helm of the Bianconeri, who is set to be dismissed shortly. Earlier reports suggested that Juventus' leadership was deliberating whether Allegri would be sacked today or in 10 days, namely on May 26th.

Juventus currently occupies fourth place in Serie A with two rounds remaining. The Bianconeri are enduring a challenging season, and the position of the head coach at the club is precarious, despite their recent triumph in the Italian Cup.