It is known when Juventus plans to sack Allegri

It has long been said that Juventus will have a new head coach in the coming season. But first, the Bianconeri must resolve issues with current manager Massimiliano Allegri. And it is known when that will happen.

As Fabrizio Romano reports, the only question now is whether Allegri will be sacked today or in 10 days, i.e. on 26 May. The main candidate to replace the current Juventus manager is Bologna head coach Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri manager had an argument with Tuttosport editor Guido Vacchiado after the Italian Cup final with Atalanta, threatening him with death and demanding that he "write the truth, not what the club tells him".

Earlier, Allegri also quarrelled with Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli over the transfer of Monza goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio.