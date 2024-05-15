RU RU
Juventus narrowly edged past Atalanta to claim victory in the Coppa Italia

Football news Today, 17:02
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
On Wednesday, May 15, the final match of the Coppa Italia took place between Atalanta and Juventus.

Right from the start of the match, the Bianconeri managed to stun the Bergamo side. In the fourth minute, Dušan Vlahović opened the scoring, putting Juve ahead. In the first half, Atalanta had more possession of the ball, but Juventus defended solidly, denying their opponents many opportunities near their goal.

In the second half, the teams came out, with Juventus holding onto their slim lead. They relinquished possession to their opponents, waiting for a quick counterattack. Atalanta held even more possession in this half but couldn't do the most important thing - score. Juventus, on the other hand, doubled their advantage, but Vlahović's second goal was disallowed for offside after a review. However, this did not deter the Bianconeri.

Juventus held on to the minimal advantage they secured in the fourth minute of the match, with Vlahović securing victory in the Coppa Italia for the Turin-based team.

Coppa Italia. Final

Atalanta 0-1 Juventus
Goal: 0:1 - 4 Vlahović

