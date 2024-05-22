Atalanta – Bayer Predicted line-ups and latest news

On May 22, the first winner of a European club tournament and the first participant in the UEFA Super Cup will be determined - Atalanta and Bayer will meet in the final match of the UEFA Europa League in Dublin.

For the "pharmacists" this match will be the penultimate in the current season. The team of Xabi Alonso has already celebrated the first championship in history, moreover, without defeat and now will play only the finals: the game with Atalanta and the final match of the German Cup with Kaiserslautern on 25 May.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side could also claim the golden double, but they lost the Italian Cup final to Juventus 0-1 and had the task of qualifying for the Champions League via Serie A already accomplished. But, for Atalanta, the season will end only on 2 June, as the Bergamaschi have two more league matches to play: against Torino on 26 May and against Fiorentina on 2 June.

At the pre-match press conference, Bayer's head coach said that he will be able to count on all players, as there are no injured players in his team at the moment. But he also somewhat surprised with the choice of goalkeeper, saying that instead of Lukas Hradecky, Matej Kovar will take the place in goal.

Atalanta will not be able to play in Dublin Emil Holm and Maarten de Roon, while the participation of Rafael Toloi and Sead Kolasinac is still in doubt.

On the final itself, Alonso expressed himself as follows:

"Our whole focus is on today's match. We have prepared well and we are confident that we will perform as we have done so far during the season."

Alonso's vis-à-vis Gasperini had this assessment of the upcoming final:

"We want to play this match. Yes, the season is coming to an end, but this game will be the culmination of the whole campaign. We will face a strong, very disciplined team that is more than just the sum of all the individual qualities of the players."

Based on the coaches' statements and their selections from previous matches, the Dailysports team has prepared for you the predictable line-ups for this encounter

Atalanta predictable line-up

Musso - Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti- Ruggieri, Pasalic, Ederson, Zappacosta - Koopmeiners - Scamacca, De Ketelare.

Bayer predictable line-up

Kovar - Hincapie, Ta, Tapsoba - Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Frimpong - Firtz, Hofmann - Schick

The starting whistle at Dublin's Aviva Stadium will sound on 22 May at 21:00 CET.

It should be recalled that the winner of this match will face the winner of the Champions League, which will be Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, in the game for the UEFA Super Cup on 14 August at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw.