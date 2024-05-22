Lookman has authored a unique record for African footballers

Atalanta has made a remarkable start to the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen. At the end of the first half, Gian Piero Gasperini's team leads 2-0.

Both goals for Atalanta were scored by Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman, achieving an extraordinary milestone.

Lookman is the first African footballer in history to score a brace in a European cup final.

3 - Ademola Lookman is the third Nigerian player to score in the final of a major UEFA competition, after Alex Iwobi (2019 Europa League) and Joe Aribo (2022 Europa League). Eagles. pic.twitter.com/n1k6MRsTPJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2024

He is also the third Nigerian to score in a European cup final, following Alex Iwobi in 2019 and Joe Aribo in 2022.

It is worth noting that this is Atalanta's first appearance in a European cup final.