Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history

Atalanta from Bergamo became the winner of the UEFA Europa League 2023/2024.

In the final of the tournament, the Italian club defeated Bayer 0:3.

This victory brought Atalanta the debut European Cup trophy in the history of the club. Before that, the "Goddess" won only the Italian Cup in 1963.

A total of 29 clubs have won the trophy in 53 Europa League/UEFA Cup seasons.

UEFA Europa League all winners