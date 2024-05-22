RU RU
Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history

Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history

Football news Yesterday, 16:55
Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history Photo: x.com/Atalanta_BC / Author unknown

Atalanta from Bergamo became the winner of the UEFA Europa League 2023/2024.

In the final of the tournament, the Italian club defeated Bayer 0:3.

This victory brought Atalanta the debut European Cup trophy in the history of the club. Before that, the "Goddess" won only the Italian Cup in 1963.

A total of 29 clubs have won the trophy in 53 Europa League/UEFA Cup seasons.

UEFA Europa League all winners

  • Sevilla - 7
  • Inter Milan - 3
  • Liverpool - 3
  • Juventus - 3
  • Atletico Madrid - 3
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach - 2
  • Tottenham Hotspur - 2
  • Gothenburg - 2
  • Parma - 2
  • Porto - 2
  • Real Madrid - 2
  • Feyenord - 2
  • Chelsea - 2
  • Eintracht Frankfurt - 2
  • Anderlecht - 1
  • Ajax - 1
  • Manchester United - 1
  • Bayer Leverkusen - 1
  • Bayern Munich - 1
  • Valencia - 1
  • Galatasaray - 1
  • Zenit - 1
  • Ipswich Town - 1
  • Villarreal - 1
  • Napoli - 1
  • PSV - 1
  • CSKA Moscow - 1
  • Schalke - 1
  • Shakhtar Donetsk - 1
