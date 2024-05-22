Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history
Photo: x.com/Atalanta_BC / Author unknown
Atalanta from Bergamo became the winner of the UEFA Europa League 2023/2024.
In the final of the tournament, the Italian club defeated Bayer 0:3.
This victory brought Atalanta the debut European Cup trophy in the history of the club. Before that, the "Goddess" won only the Italian Cup in 1963.
A total of 29 clubs have won the trophy in 53 Europa League/UEFA Cup seasons.
UEFA Europa League all winners
- Sevilla - 7
- Inter Milan - 3
- Liverpool - 3
- Juventus - 3
- Atletico Madrid - 3
- Borussia Mönchengladbach - 2
- Tottenham Hotspur - 2
- Gothenburg - 2
- Parma - 2
- Porto - 2
- Real Madrid - 2
- Feyenord - 2
- Chelsea - 2
- Eintracht Frankfurt - 2
- Anderlecht - 1
- Ajax - 1
- Manchester United - 1
- Bayer Leverkusen - 1
- Bayern Munich - 1
- Valencia - 1
- Galatasaray - 1
- Zenit - 1
- Ipswich Town - 1
- Villarreal - 1
- Napoli - 1
- PSV - 1
- CSKA Moscow - 1
- Schalke - 1
- Shakhtar Donetsk - 1
