From the very beginning of the match, Atalanta stunned Bayer Leverkusen with relentless pressing on the opponent's half. The German champions struggled to advance the ball past the midfield, which ultimately led to the team from Bergamo opening the scoring. After an extended corner play, Davide Zappacosta delivered a cross to the far post, where Ademola Lookman was the first to connect.

By the 26th minute, Lookman had completed his brace. The winger embarked on a solo run and struck the ball under the crossbar from outside the penalty area. With this, Lookman became the first African footballer to score two goals in a European cup final.

Lookman’s standout performance continued in the second half. In the 75th minute, he received a pass from Scamacca, evaded Tapsoba, and struck a remarkable shot under the crossbar.

Atalanta won their first-ever European trophy. Previously, they had never even reached the final of a UEFA competition.

For Bayer, this loss marked their first defeat of the season across all competitions. Bayer’s record-breaking unbeaten streak in European football ended at 51 matches.

On May 25, Bayer will play their final match of the season in the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern. Atalanta will conclude their Serie A season with matches against Torino and Fiorentina.

UEFA Europa League. Final

Atalanta – Bayer Leverkusen 3:0

Goals: Lookman 12`, 26`, 75`