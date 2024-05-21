Danielle Collins vs Katerina Siniakova prediction and betting tips on May 22, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-3) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

These days there is a good women's tennis tournament in Strasbourg, where Danielle Collins - Katerina Siniakova will meet on May 22. Prediction for the match of these athletes is made by Dailysports experts.

Danielle Collins

The American tennis player is having one of the best seasons in her career, she sensationally won the prestigious tournament in Miami and then also in Charleston. Well Collins played well in Madrid and Rome, in the first case she reached the 1/8 finals, and in the second to the semifinals, in both tournaments she lost to the second racket of the world Aryna Sobolenko.

Collins managed to make a significant jump in the rankings, she is now ranked 12th. The American is 30 years old, clearly on a roll and capable of achieving high results.

Katerina Siniakova

The Czech tennis player is well known to tennis fans and can be classified as a solid middle-ranked player. Siniakova achieved significant success in doubles, where she was the first racket of the world, and also won 7 Slams. Now the athlete is ranked 34th in the world ranking, if we talk about singles.

The Czech won one tournament this year, but it was a Challenger of low level, where the tennis player was the second seed. In Strasbourg, Siniakova managed to start with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over the tough Yulia Putintseva. The second set was a difficult one, but she still managed to squeeze her opponent.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals crossed paths three times, the score 2:1 in favor of the American, the last meeting took place this year, in Doha, then Collins won 6:4, 6:3.

Collins has already played 41 matches, in 32 cases she has won.

Siniakova has won 17 of 28 meetings.

Danielle Collins vs Katerina Siniakova Prediction

In such a pairing Collins is quoted as the favorite, we agree, because the American is in great shape. Siniakova is an experienced athlete, she is definitely able to impose the fight, although she does not look impressive. Here we consider a bet on Collins' victory with -3 games as a promising bet.