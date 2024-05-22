RU RU
For the first time in Celtics history, players scored 25+ points in a conference finals game

Basketball news Today, 03:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the early hours of Wednesday, May 22nd, the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers commenced. The game concluded in overtime with a score of 133:128.

For the first time in Boston's history, three players scored 25 points or more in a single game. Jason Tatum tallied 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists. Drew Holiday contributed 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists. Jaylen Brown made the crucial shot that pushed the game into overtime and also scored 26 points, along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Collectively, the Celtics' trio amassed 90 points. Since the 1970/71 season, when the split into Eastern and Western conferences first occurred, this marks the ninth instance of such prolific scoring by players from one team in a conference finals game.

The Los Angeles Lakers might select Bronny James in the NBA Draft. The team has already conducted an interview with the 19-year-old basketball player in Chicago.

In other news, Philadelphia's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, announced plans for "major changes" to the team during the offseason.

Additionally, the Brooklyn Nets have decided to retire the number 15 jersey, which was worn by Vince Carter. Carter spent 4.5 seasons with the Nets, averaging 23.6 points per game and setting their single-season scoring record with 2,070 points in the 2006-07 season.

