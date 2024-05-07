The president of Philadelphia announced significant changes within the team

Philadelphia's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, disclosed the team's offseason plans, heralding "significant changes" within the organization.

"We're not going to have continuity. We'll have continuity with our stars and our head coach, but we're going to have a lot of changes this season. We're focused on Joel and Tyrese and we're focused on now. You have to factor in the age. We feel like we're in the window where we have to win now. We're mostly focused on getting the best players that fit with Joel and Tyrese.

I feel like I could have done a better job with the players so that we were in a better spot to win without him. That said, we do spend 90 percent of the time figuring out how to win the title with him. It can't be a big focus, how we play without him. We know that team can't win a championship. It's really, how do we manage through it better? I felt like, on me, the depth wasn't quite there when he was out to win at the level we wanted to win at.

This offseason is a big one. I owe it to the fans, to ownership, to everybody, to get this team in a place where we're competition". Morey said Monday at the 76ers' headquarters in New Jersey.