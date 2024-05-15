RU RU
Brooklyn is retiring Carter's No. 15 jersey

Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have decided to retire the No. 15 jersey, worn by Vince Carter, according to ESPN.

Carter spent 4.5 seasons with the Nets, averaging 23.6 points. He holds their single-season record with 2070 points in the 2006–07 season. The guard ranks third in franchise history in points and is among the top ten players in many other categories.

Carter is the only player in NBA history to play in four different decades. The NBA Rookie of the Year in 1999 with the Toronto Raptors, he was traded to the New Jersey Nets on December 17, 2004. He spent his final season, 2019/20, with the Atlanta Hawks.

Carter will become the seventh Nets player to have his number retired. Previously, this honor was bestowed upon Julius Erving, Dražen Petrović, Jason Kidd, John Williamson, Bill Melchionni, and Buck Williams.

