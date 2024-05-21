RU RU
Murcia vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on May 22, 2024

Murcia Murcia
Liga Endesa Today, 14:30 Murcia - Valencia
Murcia, Palacio de Deportes de Murcia
Valencia Valencia
Prediction on game Total over 164,5
Odds: 1.6
In the Spanish basketball championship began playoff games, here on May 22 their second meeting of the series will be held Murcia - Valencia. Forecast for the match of these clubs prepared by Dailysports experts.

Murcia

The regular season for Murcia went well, the team won 21 victories, suffering 13 defeats, with this result managed to take the fifth line. The opponent in the playoffs was not easy, but the club managed to beat Valencia in the first away game with a score of 96:86.

A key factor in this successful game was the high percentage of shots from the game, 55.6%, compared to the opponent's 39.2%. Now it will be a home meeting, where it should be easier, but the opponent's attitude will be serious.

Murcia played in the Champions League this season, where they finished third, losing in the semifinals to Unicaja.

Valencia

For Valencia the current season is going hard, the team took only 13th place in the Euroleague, so they were left out of the playoffs. Things were better in the Spanish championship, where they eventually managed to take fourth place. The team lost the first game in the series, which puts them one step away from elimination, as the game is played to two wins.

Now it is imperative to beat a confident opponent in his own den, only then can continue the series. Valencia is able to show high-level basketball, but now the team lacks stability.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Both face-to-face meetings between the teams in the regular season were tense, Valencia won away 85:77 in overtime, and then at home 83:82. But in the playoffs already leads Murcia - 1:0.
  • If you take into account all tournaments, Valencia has lost 9 of the last 10 meetings.
  • Murcia has 13 wins in the last 14 meetings at home.

Murcia vs Valencia Prediction

In this confrontation it is difficult to identify a favorite, a slight advantage bookmakers give the hosts, although the battle can end with any outcome. Expect a tense match, in which the rivals are able to please with effective basketball. We bet on a total of more than 164.5 points.

