Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Geneva Open 2024 Today, 12:00 Novak Djokovic - Yannick Hanfmann
Geneva , Tennis Club de Genève
Yannick Hanfmann Yannick Hanfmann
On May 22, there will be a lot of tennis, including their match at the tournament in Geneva will be held Novak Djokovic - Yannick Hanfmann. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this confrontation.

Novak Djokovic

The current season for “Nole” is not going well, his best results were semifinals at the Australian Open and Monte Carlo, as for the first racket of the world is very modest. Just on the day of the match, May 22, Djokovic turns 37 years old, which is already a respectable age for a tennis player.

Now there are active preparations for Roland Garros, although there are big doubts that the athlete will be able to win this major. Some random defeats are becoming the norm, although he manages to stay at the top of the world rankings, and the youth is getting younger.

Yannick Hanfmann

The German tennis player is 32 years old, his career was not bright, won a few Challengers, nothing more. In the world ranking he is now ranked 85th, which can also be considered a good result. If you look at the statistics of the athlete, he used to play very well on the ground, this year Hanfmann played 18 matches on this surface, winning only 8.

The German started this tournament with a victory over another legend Andy Murray - 7:5, 6:2, although the Briton has not been at the top level for a long time. It will be difficult to resist the world number one, but just playing against Djokovic is already worth a lot.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The tennis players have never played each other before.
  • Djokovic won 12 matches out of 17 in the current season.
  • Hanfmann has played 28 matches, 16 of which he lost.

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann Prediction

We are expecting a battle of a legend against an ordinary middleweight, for this reason bookmakers have no doubts about Djokovic's victory. In such a match, the Serbian should really dominate, and win quickly. A bet on the success of the world number one with a -5,5 game handicap looks logical.

