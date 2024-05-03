Milan vs Genoa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Prediction on game AC Milan Win & Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Milan and Genoa. The match will take place at the San Siro on Sunday, May 5th. The game is scheduled to start at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Milan

Milan has long since achieved the minimum target for the current season, but fans will understandably remain dissatisfied with yet another trophy-less season. The era of Stefano Pioli is gradually coming to an end, and the club is actively searching for a new coach for the upcoming season. The "Rossoneri" are in terrible form, having collected a mere two points in their last three Serie A matches, and they also lost the latest derby to Inter. However, their competitors for the second place, Juventus, are also extremely unstable, maintaining a five-point difference.

Genoa

Genoa has surprised many this season and silenced skeptics who predicted their relegation to Serie B. Alberto Gilardino's team is showing decent football and rightfully occupies a place in the middle of the table. Thanks to a convincing victory over Cagliari in the last round, the "Grifoni" secured their place in Serie A for the next season and can already finish the current campaign with peace of mind.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Milan has not won in five consecutive matches in all competitions.

Genoa has suffered only one defeat in their last nine away matches.

The last four meetings between the teams in Serie A ended in Milan's victory.

Milan vs Genoa Prediction

The hosts should end their unsuccessful streak, considering the relatively low level of the opponent. I'll be betting on Milan's victory with a total of fewer than 4.5 goals.