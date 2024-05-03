RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Milan vs Genoa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Milan vs Genoa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
AC Milan vs Genoa prediction Photo: news.sportbox.ru/ Author unknown
AC Milan AC Milan
Serie A Italy 05 may 2024, 12:00 AC Milan - Genoa
-
- : -
Italy, Milano, San Siro
Genoa Genoa
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game AC Milan Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Milan and Genoa. The match will take place at the San Siro on Sunday, May 5th. The game is scheduled to start at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Milan

Milan has long since achieved the minimum target for the current season, but fans will understandably remain dissatisfied with yet another trophy-less season. The era of Stefano Pioli is gradually coming to an end, and the club is actively searching for a new coach for the upcoming season. The "Rossoneri" are in terrible form, having collected a mere two points in their last three Serie A matches, and they also lost the latest derby to Inter. However, their competitors for the second place, Juventus, are also extremely unstable, maintaining a five-point difference.

Genoa

Genoa has surprised many this season and silenced skeptics who predicted their relegation to Serie B. Alberto Gilardino's team is showing decent football and rightfully occupies a place in the middle of the table. Thanks to a convincing victory over Cagliari in the last round, the "Grifoni" secured their place in Serie A for the next season and can already finish the current campaign with peace of mind.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Milan has not won in five consecutive matches in all competitions.
  • Genoa has suffered only one defeat in their last nine away matches.
  • The last four meetings between the teams in Serie A ended in Milan's victory.

Milan vs Genoa Prediction

The hosts should end their unsuccessful streak, considering the relatively low level of the opponent. I'll be betting on Milan's victory with a total of fewer than 4.5 goals.

Prediction on game AC Milan Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Orlando Magic Odds: 1.61 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended MelBet
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.63 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now Linebet
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Recommended MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:28 A legendary player and currently unemployed coach have received an offer from Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 13:16 Swiantek on her way to the Madrid final lost three times fewer games than Sabalenka Football news Today, 13:09 Napoli have made an offer to Torino for the defender, who is interested in Tottenham Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA officially confirms expansion of applications for national teams for Euro Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024