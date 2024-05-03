RU RU
Verona vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Verona vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Serie A Italy 05 may 2024, 09:00 Verona - Fiorentina
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
In the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Verona and Fiorentina. The match will take place on Sunday, May 5th. The game is scheduled to start at 15:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Verona

Verona, much like last year, is desperately fighting for a place in Serie A for the next season and is doing everything possible to stay in the top flight. The team is not in the best form and has only collected five points in their last six games. Currently, "Gialloblu" with 31 points are in 15th place in the standings, ahead of Udinese, who are in the relegation zone, by only two points. The team faces a serious challenge as after the match with "La Viola," Verona will play against Torino, Salernitana, and Inter.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina had a tough match against Club Brugge in the Conference League semi-final midweek. Italiano's men led twice during the match, but the Belgians found the strength to equalize. The climax came in the final minutes, when substitute Nzola secured victory for the Italians with a precise strike. In Serie A, "La Viola" are trying to catch Lazio in the race for seventh place, but they could secure a place in the Europa League if they win the Conference League this season.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Verona always scores at least one goal at home, having done so in seven consecutive matches.
  • Fiorentina has scored eight goals in their last two matches.
  • Verona has not beaten Fiorentina since 2019.

Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction

The guests, who are fighting for a place in European competitions, will come to northern Italy as favorites and should take three points against Verona. I'll be betting on Fiorentina's victory with a 0 handicap.

