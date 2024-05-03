Saul Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 11.5 Odds: 2.62 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On the night of May 5th in Las Vegas, USA, there will be a boxing evening featuring the absolute super middleweight champion from Mexico, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, facing his compatriot, the undefeated Jaime Munguia. The fight will begin no earlier than 04:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Saul Alvarez

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, who began his professional career in 2005 in the super lightweight division, reached the status of world champion in 2011 by defeating Matthew Hatton and capturing the WBC title in the 69 kg weight category. In 2013, he unified the belts by defeating Austin Trout but lost the title in a bout against Floyd Mayweather. In 2015, Canelo once again became a world champion by defeating Miguel Cotto and capturing the WBC title in the middleweight division. In 2018-2019, he fought twice with Gennady Golovkin, ending the first match in a draw and winning the rematch. His move to light heavyweight was not very successful, and after a defeat to Dmitry Bivol, he returned to super middleweight. Since then, Alvarez has fought three bouts, defeating Golovkin, John Ryder, and Jermell Charlo.

Jaime Munguia

Jaime Munguia made his professional debut in 2013 and has since made a significant impact. In 2018, he took the WBC title in the 69 kg weight category from Sadam Ali, and in his first defense, he defeated Liam Smith. Until 2019, he successfully defended his title and then moved up to the middleweight category. There, he secured victories over Gary O'Sullivan, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, and Jimmy Kelly. Last year, Munguia made his debut in the super middleweight division and immediately impressed by defeating former contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a stunning match. In January, he scored another convincing victory over former contender John Ryder.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Saul Alvarez: Mexico, 33 years old, height 173 cm, professional boxing record: 60-2-2, 39 KOs

Jaime Munguia: Mexico, 27 years old, height 183 cm, professional boxing record: 43-0, 34 KOs

Saul Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Prediction

If Munguia can control his emotions from the very beginning of the fight, he will have every chance to make the bout a real challenge for his opponent. He will have to abandon his boxing style, and it's logical to assume that he may encounter difficulties and make mistakes. It's hard to imagine how a boxer with such a weak defense can withstand all 12 rounds against the champion. Under 11.5 Total Rounds.