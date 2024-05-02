Monza vs Lazio prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Lazio Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.69 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the framework of the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Monza and Lazio will take place. The meeting will be held on Saturday, May 4th. The game is scheduled to start at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Monza

The "Brians" have already secured their place in Serie A, and perhaps the fans were expecting something more from the team than just a place in the middle of the table. However, a breakthrough did not happen—Palladino's charges, like last year, are finishing in the 10-12th place range. The team is in poor form, having taken only two points in the previous five matches. It is worth noting midfielder Andrea Colpani, who is having his best season in the elite of Italian football and has already scored eight goals.

Lazio

The change of coach has clearly benefited the "Eagles." After Maurizio Sarri's departure, Lazio has lost only one match in Serie A, 0-1 in the Rome derby against Roma. It is still difficult to assess Igor Tudor's work, but the changes are noticeable. The Croat seems to have finally benched long-time attacking leader Ciro Immobile, and the role of the attacking spearhead has been given to the talented Valentin Castellanos. Plus, experiencing a second youth under Tudor's leadership is Luis Alberto, who expressed a desire to leave the club.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Monza has not won in their last five matches.

Lazio has a winning streak consisting of four matches.

The teams have played only four matches against each other, with Monza failing to secure a single victory.

Monza vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio seems to have found the right rhythm of play and approaches this game as the favorite. I believe the guests will not lose, and there will be fewer than 3.5 goals scored in the match.