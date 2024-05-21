Ralf Rangnick has explained why he decided to reject Bayern Munich

Former Bayern head coach contender Ralf Rangnick has explained why he turned down the Munich club.

“It was not an easy decision and not an easy time. We put a lot of time and energy into this task [with Austria] for two years and worked to reach this position. I don't want to jeopardize that under any circumstances. It would have been almost impossible to accomplish both [jobs] within two and a half months. I trusted my intuition, listened to my heart and decided to stay here. I am sure that this is the right decision", quotes the specialist Bayern & Germany.

Earlier, Bayern was turned down by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick. It also tried to negotiate the continuation of cooperation with Thomas Tuchel, but these negotiations also failed.

As previously reported, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank was another candidate. Bayern appreciates the work that Franck has done at the humble English club.