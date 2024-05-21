Bayern are considering another coach from the Premier League to replace Tuchel

Bayern Munich continues its search for a new head coach to replace Thomas Tuchel.

According to Christian Falk, another candidate is Brentford's head coach, Thomas Frank. Bayern highly values the work Frank has done at the modest English club.

However, there are no concrete details yet. Bayern is still exploring various candidates and compiling a new shortlist.

Yesterday, it became known that Bayern is also considering appointing Burnley's head coach, Vincent Kompany.

Recall that back in February, Bayern decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel, with whom they finished third in the Bundesliga this season and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Previously, Bayern were turned down by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick. They also attempted to negotiate an extension with Tuchel, but those talks also fell through.

Brentford finished the Premier League season in 16th place, having finished ninth in the previous season.