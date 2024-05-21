Los Angeles FC vs Loudoun United prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the Round of 16 matches in the U.S. Open Cup will be played on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where Los Angeles FC will host Loudoun United at BMO Stadium. Here is a prediction for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

Los Angeles FC

Steve Cherundolo's team is vying for a direct playoff spot in MLS. Currently, Los Angeles FC is in fifth place in the MLS standings with 21 points from 13 matches. They are seven points behind the Western Conference leaders, Real Salt Lake. In their last match, Los Angeles FC secured a 2-0 away victory against St. Louis City. Overall, Cherundolo's side has recorded three wins and one loss in their last four league games. In the previous round of the U.S. Open Cup, Los Angeles FC defeated Las Vegas Lights 3-1 away.

Loudoun United

Ryan Martin's team is experiencing a challenging season and is fighting for a playoff spot in the USL Championship. Due to several poor performances, Loudoun United has fallen to eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, ahead of North Carolina only on goal difference. In their most recent USL Championship match, Loudoun United thrashed Monterey Bay 3-0 at home. Prior to that, they had gone five games without a win, losing four of those matches. In the previous round of the U.S. Open Cup, Loudoun United secured a 2-1 away victory over OK Blues.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have not previously played against each other.

Only one of the last five matches involving Loudoun United saw both teams score.

In four of the last five matches involving Los Angeles FC , the "Total Over 2.5" bet has won.

Los Angeles FC vs Loudoun United Prediction

It is evident that Los Angeles FC is the favorite in this matchup, with bookmakers offering a modest 1.29 odds for a home victory. We believe Steve Cherundolo's team will not leave things to chance and will settle the contest in the first match. Our bet is on "Total Over 3.0" with odds of 1.63.