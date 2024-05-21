Charleston Battery vs Atlanta United prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, at the Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant, the local Charleston Battery will face Atlanta United in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup. Here is the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Charleston Battery

The "Battery" are having an impressive season, confidently sitting at the top of the USL Championship table. In 11 matches, Charleston has amassed 27 points, securing eight victories and three draws. They lead their closest competitor, Louisville City, by five points, although Louisville has two games in hand.

In their last USL Championship match, Charleston traveled to Birmingham and clinched a narrow 1-0 victory. Prior to that, Michael Anhaeuser’s team defeated Tormenta 3-2 in extra time in the U.S. Open Cup. Charleston has not lost in regular time since early October 2023.

Atlanta United

The "Five Stripes" have had a dismal start to the MLS regular season, currently languishing in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Gonzalo Pineda’s side has garnered only 13 points, trailing the top seven by four points. In 13 matches, Atlanta United has only managed three wins while suffering six defeats.

In their most recent MLS outing, Atlanta United faced Nashville away, conceding first late in the first half but managing to equalize after the break. Notably, Atlanta United has not won in their last three matches—two losses and one draw. In the previous round of the U.S. Open Cup, they comfortably dispatched Charlotte Independence 3-0.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of Head-to-head encounters

Atlanta United has secured four victories in their last six encounters with Charleston, remaining unbeaten.

Only one of the last six meetings between these teams did not see the "Total Over 2.5" bet come through.

The "Both Teams to Score" bet has won in four of the last six encounters.

Charleston Battery vs Atlanta United Prediction

As we can see, Atlanta United holds a significant advantage in head-to-head encounters. Perhaps because of this, the "Five Stripes" are slight favorites in the upcoming clash. We recommend betting on "Both Teams to Score" at odds of 1.60.