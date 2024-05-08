Giro d'Italia 2024: schedule and overall standings

The annual Giro d'Italia cycling race started on Saturday, 4 May, and will last until 26 May. In total, 21 stages of the Giro are planned.

The total length of the route will be 3,400.8 kilometres. The competition involves 22 teams. The route will include two individual time trials, three sectors of "white roads" (gravel), four stages of 200 km or more, as well as four mid-mountain stages, seven mountain stages and eight sprint stages.

This year's Giro features 44 categorised peaks, including the famous Cima Coppi and 11 first-category mountains.

Schedule of the 21 stages of the Giro d'Italia 2024

4 May, Saturday: Stage 1. Venaria Reale - Turin (140 km). Hilly

5 May, Sunday: Stage 2. San Francesco al Campo - Sanctuary of Oropa (161 km). Hilly

6 May, Monday: Stage 3. Novara - Fossano (166 km). Flat

7 May, Tuesday: Stage 4. Aqui Terme - Andora (190 km). Flat

8 May, Wednesday: Stage 5. Genoa - Lucca (178 km). Hilly

9 May, Thursday: stage 6. Viareggio - Rapolano Terme (180 km). Hilly

10 May, Friday: Stage 7. Foligno - Perugia (40.6 km). Individual time trial

11 May, Saturday: Stage 8. Spoleto - Prati di Tivo (152 km). Mountain time trial

12 May, Sunday: stage 9. Avecano - Naples (214 km). Hilly

13 May, Monday: Rest day

14 May, Tuesday: Stage 10. Pompeii - Cusano Mutri (142 km). Hilly

15 May, Wednesday: Stage 11. Foiano di Val Fortore - Francavilla al Mare (207 km). Flat

16 May, Thursday: Stage 12. Martinsicuro - Fano (193 km). Hilly

17 May, Friday: Stage 13. Riccione - Cento (179 km). Flat

18 May, Saturday: Stage 14. Castiglione delle Stiviere - Desenzano del Garda (31.2 km). Individual time trial

19 May, Sunday: 15th stage. Manerba del Garda - Livigno (Mottolino) (222 km). Mountain

20 May, Monday: Rest day

21 May, Tuesday: Stage 16. Livigno - Santa Cristina Valgardena (Monte Pana) (202 km). Mountainous

22 May, Wednesday: Stage 17. Selva di Val Gardena - Passo Brocon (159 km). Mountain

23 May, Thursday: Stage 18. Fiera di Primiero - Padua (178 km). Flat

24 May, Friday: Stage 19. Mortellano - Sappada (157 km). Hilly

25 May, Saturday: Stage 20. Alpago - Bassano del Grappa (184 km). Mountainous

26 May, Sunday: Stage 21. Rome - Rome (125 km). Plain.

Currently, after five stages, the leader of the general classification is Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar. Daniel Martinez is in second place, and the trio of leaders is rounded out by Geraint Thomas of Great Britain.

General Ranking of the Giro d'Italia 2024

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

The Giro d'Italia is a multi-day cycling race that is considered one of the three largest, along with the Tour de France and the Vuelta. It takes place annually in Italy for three weeks. The first race took place in 1909. In addition to the main competition, since 1988, the Giro d'Italia for women and the Girino d'Italia for juniors have been held.