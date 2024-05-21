The legendary Claudio Ranieri has decided to end his coaching career

The legendary Claudio Ranieri has decided to end his career as a coach, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The last place of work of the 72-year-old specialist was Cagliari, which the coach saved from relegation from Serie A this season.

🚨🇮🇹 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Claudio Ranieri is RETIRING from football management! 👋



As a result, he's leaving his job at Serie A side Cagliari, reports @DiMarzio. pic.twitter.com/XgxXt3LgCe — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 21, 2024

Ranieri took charge of Cagliari in January 2023, signing a deal until the summer of 2025. During his career, the Italian coach has managed a number of famous clubs, including Napoli, Fiorentina, Atletico, Valencia, Chelsea, Juventus, Roma, Inter, Monaco, Leicester, Sampdoria and others.

The brightest page of Ranieri's coaching career is the sensational English championship with Leicester in 2015.

Earlier it was reported that the coach has not yet decided on his future. He planned to announce the end of his coaching career at the end of the season, but Cagliari president Tomazzo Giulini tried to convince Claudio to change his mind.