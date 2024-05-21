Wilder expects to make a fourth fight against Fury
Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) expects to make a fourth fight against Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs).
“After the fight with Zhilei, all my doors are open again, all the doors are open. I'm still fighting for titles. After this, all the doors are opening.
I want Tyson Fury to pay very badly. I don't think this division is over. I see our fourth fight. I see a fourth fight in the making by its creators.
Saudi Arabia has the source and the power to make it all happen,” Wilder said.
Wilder and Fury have had a trilogy between them. One bout ended in a draw, with two wins for “The Gypsy King.”
“Bronze Bombardier” is going to return to the ring in a fight against Zhilei Zhang, which will be held on June 1 in Riyadh as part of the Queensberry-Matchroom 5 on 5 tournament. Recall that the main fight of this tournament will be a meeting between Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.