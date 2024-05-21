Wilder expects to make a fourth fight against Fury

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) expects to make a fourth fight against Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs).

“After the fight with Zhilei, all my doors are open again, all the doors are open. I'm still fighting for titles. After this, all the doors are opening.

I want Tyson Fury to pay very badly. I don't think this division is over. I see our fourth fight. I see a fourth fight in the making by its creators.

Saudi Arabia has the source and the power to make it all happen,” Wilder said.