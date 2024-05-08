RU RU
"Nothing awaits you but pain". Wilder left a menacing message for his future opponent

Boxing News Today, 13:50
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has left a menacing message for his future opponent, Zhilei Zhang.

"The Bronze Bomber" is set to face the Chinese boxer on the 1st June on the undercard of the undisputed light heavyweight bout between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev at the Matchroom - Queensbury 5 on 5 event in Riyadh.

"The Bronze Bomber has returned. I relish facing opponents who surpass me. I will demonstrate my ability to perform at the highest level in the ring.

My opponent boasts an impressive pedigree. He is tall, explosive, possesses a formidable punch, and he's a southpaw. It's a fantastic opportunity to make a statement because I want to show people that I am back.

When I dismantle him, I will reclaim my position at the top. Zhang, I regret that you've crossed my path. There has been a transformation in my life. This is nothing personal; it's simply business. I must dismantle you in the most emphatic manner. Nothing awaits you but pain." - quoted Wilder as reported by boxingnews24.

Previously, Wilder's next opponent after Zhang was announced. However, there is an important condition for the fight to take place.

