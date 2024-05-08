"Nothing awaits you but pain". Wilder left a menacing message for his future opponent

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has left a menacing message for his future opponent, Zhilei Zhang.

"The Bronze Bomber" is set to face the Chinese boxer on the 1st June on the undercard of the undisputed light heavyweight bout between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev at the Matchroom - Queensbury 5 on 5 event in Riyadh.

"The Bronze Bomber has returned. I relish facing opponents who surpass me. I will demonstrate my ability to perform at the highest level in the ring.

My opponent boasts an impressive pedigree. He is tall, explosive, possesses a formidable punch, and he's a southpaw. It's a fantastic opportunity to make a statement because I want to show people that I am back.

When I dismantle him, I will reclaim my position at the top. Zhang, I regret that you've crossed my path. There has been a transformation in my life. This is nothing personal; it's simply business. I must dismantle you in the most emphatic manner. Nothing awaits you but pain." - quoted Wilder as reported by boxingnews24.