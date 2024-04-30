Next opponent for Wilder after Zhilei is known. However, there is important condition for the fight

The next opponent for Deontay Wilder after Zhang Zhilei has been revealed. On August 3rd in Los Angeles, the "Bronze Bomber" is scheduled to step into the ring against American boxer Jared Anderson.

The bout will take place at BMO Stadium, as announced by the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Turki Al al-Sheikh.

However, the fight will only proceed under the condition that Wilder emerges unscathed and in good form after his battle with Zhang, set to take place on June 1st in Saudi Arabia.

It's worth recalling that the "Bomber" will face the Chinese boxer in the undercard of the light heavyweight unification bout between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, part of the Matchroom-Queensbury 5-on-5 event in Riyadh.

In his last bout, 24-year-old Anderson defeated Riad Merhi from Belgium, while Wilder suffered a loss to Joseph Parker in December.

Previously, the "Bronze Bomber" expressed his thoughts on the likelihood of a showdown with Anthony Joshua.