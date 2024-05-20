RU RU
Canada vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 21, 2024

On Tuesday, May 21, the final day of the group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship will take place. Team Canada will face the tournament hosts, the Czech Republic, with the game starting at 16:20 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Canada

The Maple Leafs have already secured their place in the playoffs of the World Hockey Championship. Canada has performed very well in the group stage. They defeated Great Britain 4-2, Denmark 5-1, and had a thrilling overtime win against Austria 7-6. They then comfortably beat Norway 4-1 and Finland 5-3. In their last game, Canada narrowly overcame Switzerland 3-2.

Thus, Canada has accumulated 17 points in six matches and currently leads Group A. However, they are only two points ahead of second-place Czech Republic. If Canada loses, they will lose their top spot. Canada will definitely want to maintain their lead.

Czech Republic

The hosts of the World Championship have also performed very well in the tournament so far. In their first game, they narrowly defeated Finland in a shootout 1-0, then beat Norway 6-3, but lost to Switzerland in their third game 3-2, also in a shootout. However, in the next three games, the Czech Republic secured three dominant victories: Denmark 7-4, Austria 4-0, and Great Britain 4-1. In six games, the Czechs have 15 points and are two points behind Canada.

If the hosts win against Canada, they will move to the top of Group A. Additionally, the Czech team has received a significant boost with the arrival of players Pastrnak and Zacha from the Boston Bruins after their playoff exit. These two players will definitely strengthen the lineup.

Interesting facts and Head-to-head history

  • In the last World Championship, Canada defeated the Czech Republic 3-1.
  • Canada has won in regulation time in 8 of their last 10 matches. The Czech Republic has not lost in regulation time in their last 6 matches.
  • Canada has not lost in regulation time in their last 6 matches. Canada has not lost in regulation time to the Czech Republic in 6 of their last 7 meetings.

Canada vs Czech Republic Prediction

Both teams have already secured their participation in the playoffs. Now, the question is who will secure the top spot in Group A. Canada and the Czech Republic both have strong rosters, and the Czechs have received significant reinforcements with Pastrnak and Zacha, who can help their team in this game.

I believe the hosts will be motivated to win and take first place in the group. I will take a risk and bet on the Czech Republic's victory, regardless of whether it happens in regulation, overtime, or a shootout. My bet is on a Czech victory in this game with odds of 2.45.

